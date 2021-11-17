Former Arizona defensive lineman PJ Johnson signed to Las Vegas Raiders practice squad

PJ Johnson is getting another chance to compete for an NFL spot, and it's with the team he wanted to join.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesday that they’ve signed the former Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman to their practice squad, his sixth pro team since 2020.

I told yall i wanted to be a raider real bad manifestation real https://t.co/MrkkHabZtF — PJ “TRIP” Johnson (@lulalandpj) November 17, 2021

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound Johnson played the 2018 season for Arizona after transferring to the program from City College of San Francisco. Johnson started nine games for the Wildcats in his one year and had 31 tackles (8.5 for loss) and three sacks

Johnson was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions but was released before the season began.

The Sacramento native has since bounced around several practice squads but has yet to make an appearance in an NFL game.

Johnson spent the last couple months expressing his desire to join the Raiders. Now he’s getting his opportunity.