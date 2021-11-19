Arizona vs. Washington State: Game time, TV channel, odds, radio, how to watch online

It’s game day! Friday night edition!

The Arizona Wildcats begin a season-ending 2-game road trip by visiting the Washington State Cougars.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Washington State game time, details:

Date: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 Time: 7 p.m. MST

7 p.m. MST Location: Martin Stadium; Pullman, Wash.

Martin Stadium; Pullman, Wash. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Washington State is listed as a 15-point favorite.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington State on?

Arizona-Washington State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. JB Long (play-by-play) and Maurice Jones-Drew (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Washington State online?

The stream of Arizona-Washington State can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Washington State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Washington State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Washington State?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-Washington State pregame coverage: