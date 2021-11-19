Arizona football vs. Washington State game thread

It’s game day! Friday night edition!

The Arizona Wildcats begin a season-ending 2-game road trip by visiting the Washington State Cougars.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Washington State game time, details:

Date: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 Time: 7 p.m. MST

7 p.m. MST Location: Martin Stadium; Pullman, Wash.

Martin Stadium; Pullman, Wash. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Washington State is listed as a 15-point favorite.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington State on?

Arizona-Washington State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. JB Long (play-by-play) and Maurice Jones-Drew (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Washington State online?

The stream of Arizona-Washington State can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Washington State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Washington State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Washington State?

