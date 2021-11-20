Tracking Arizona’s snap counts and PFF grades at Washington State

The Arizona Wildcats played 76 offensive snaps and 60 on the defensive side in their 44-18 loss at Washington State. Despite the lopsided result, according to Pro Football Focus the UA earned its third-best game rating of 68.8 including a season-best pass-block rating of 94.7.

Defensively, though, it was the Wildcats’ worst tackling game of the season, with 17 missed tackles.

Below are each offensive and defensive player’s snap counts and PFF rating.

Offense

RT Paiton Fears, 76 (68.4)

LT Jordan Morgan, 76 (66.6)

LG JT Hand, 76 (65.6)

RG Josh Baker, 76 (65.5)

QB Will Plummer, 76 (59.6)

C Josh McCauley, 76 (54.0)

TE Alex Lines, 68 (54.7)

WR Stanley Berryhill, 64 (47.0)

WR Anthony Simpson, 44 (52.7)

RB Michael Wiley, 40 (72.6)

WR Dorian Singer, 37 (53.9)

WR Boobie Curry, 35 (56.8)

WR Brian Casteel, 19 (53.5)

RB Drake Anderson, 18 (75.6)

TE Bryce Wolma, 17 (53.8)

RB Clay Markoff, 15 (67.4)

RB Jalen John, 14 (68.0)

WR Stevie Rocker Jr., 9 (49.4)

Defense

CB Christian Ronald-Wallace, 60 (82.0)

CB Treydan Stukes, 60 (69.0)

S Jaxen Turner, 60 (57.0)

S Jaydin Young, 57 (60.3)

DL Mo Diallo, 52 (68.8)

LB Anthony Pandy, 52 (71.3)

LB Dante Smith, 51 (40.6)

DL Trevon Mason, 47 (90.2)

DE Jalen Harris, 46 (69.8)

S Christian Young, 41 (73.8)

DL Kyon Barrs, 34 (71.3)

LB Kenny Herbert, 32 (54.9)

S Rourke Freeburg, 19 (66.7)

DL Leveel Tatum, 12 (76.6)

DL Paris Shand, 12 (61.9)

LB Rashie Hodge Jr., 10 (60.1)

CB Malik Hausman, 8 (57.6)

S Gunner Maldonado, 3 (61.0)

DL Dion Wilson Jr., 2 (60.6)

LB Jerry Roberts, 1 (60.9)

LB Malik Reed, 1 (60.0)