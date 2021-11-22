How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 11 of NFL season

Week 11 of the NFL season has completed. Here is how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronk returned to the gridiron Monday after missing five games because of back spasms, cracked ribs and a punctured lung, and it didn’t take long for him to get back to doing Gronk things.

The 32-year-old had 71 receiving yards on six catches in Tampa Bay’s 30-10 victory over the New York Giants. His longest reception was for 35 yards.

During the Monday Night Football Manningcast, Julian Edelman had some fun breaking down a combo between his former Patriots teammates, Gronk and Tom Brady.

Julian Edelman breaks down a convo between Gronk and Tom Brady. #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/3WtvIXNgqF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2021

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Folk made all four field goal attempts including a season-high 53-yarder in New England’s 25-0 win over Atlanta. Folk’s only blemish on the night came on a missed extra point attempt.

Demetrius Flannigan Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Flannigan-Fowles had two tackles in San Francisco’s 30-10 win over Jacksonville.

Roy Lopez, DL, Houston Texans

Lopez recorded three tackles in Houston’s shocking 22-13 victory over Tennessee. It was Lopez’s third straight game with three or more tackles.