Dolphins sign ex-Arizona safety Will Parks off 49ers practice squad

It may not be long until former Arizona Wildcats safety Will Parks suiting in an NFL game again.

The Miami Dolphins signed Parks off the San Francisco 49ers practice squad Tuesday, days after losing two players to injury.

Parks had been on the 49ers practice squad since early November.

The sixth-year NFL veteran appears to have a real chance to see immediate playing time for the Dolphins, who placed linebacker Brennan Scarlett and cornerback Jamal Perry on the injured reserve following their win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

By being placed on the IR, Scarlett and Perry will miss at least three games.

Parks has appeared in 72 career games, most of them with the Denver Broncos. Last season he played four games for Denver, collecting 18 tackles and one sack.

Parks joins a 4-7 Dolphins team with an outside shot at the postseason. Miami hosts the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.