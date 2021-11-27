Arizona vs. ASU: Game time, TV channel, odds, radio, how to watch online

It’s game day! And the Territorial Cup!
The Arizona Wildcats look to bring the cup back to Tucson for the first time since 2016 when they visit Arizona State in the 2021 season finale.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-ASU game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021
- Time: 2 p.m. MST
- Location: Sun Devil Stadium; Tempe, Ariz.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, ASU is a 20-point favorite.
Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?
Arizona-ASU will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?
The stream of Arizona-ASU can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-ASU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-ASU?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-ASU pregame coverage:
- Score predictions
- What to watch for when Arizona football visits ASU in Territorial Cup
- ASU expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
- Milestones, marks and other season-long numbers Arizona football can achieve during Territorial Cup
- Penalty issues plaguing both Arizona, ASU going into Territorial Cup
- Jedd Fisch: Arizona football must have ‘tunnel vision’ in order to beat ASU, take back Territorial Cup
- UMass hires Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown as head coach
