Arizona vs. ASU game thread

It’s game day! And the Territorial Cup!

The Arizona Wildcats look to bring the cup back to Tucson for the first time since 2016 when they visit Arizona State in the 2021 season finale.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-ASU game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021

Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 Time: 2 p.m. MST

2 p.m. MST Location: Sun Devil Stadium; Tempe, Ariz.

Sun Devil Stadium; Tempe, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, ASU is a 20-point favorite.

Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?

Arizona-ASU will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?

The stream of Arizona-ASU can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-ASU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-ASU?

