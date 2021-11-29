Tracking Arizona’s snap counts and PFF grades at ASU

The Arizona Wildcats played 77 offensive snaps and 52 defensive snaps in Saturday’s season-ending 38-15 loss to the ASU Sun Devils. Here is how many each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade.
Offense
- RT Paiton Fears, 76 (77.2)
- LG Donovain Laie, 76 (69.6)
- C Josh McCauley, 76 (68.2)
- TE Alex Lines, 73 (42.8)
- QB Will Plummer, 72 (75.0)
- RG Josh Donovan, 65 (65.8)
- WR Stanley Berryhill, 58 (69.8)
- LG Josh Baker, 50 (72.1)
- RB Michael Wiley, 44 (57.6)
- WR Anthony Simpson, 42 (50.1)
- LT Jordan Morgan, 37 (50.3)
- WR Boobie Curry, 32 (75.5)
- WR Dorian Singer, 31 (64.5)
- RB Drake Anderson, 22 (64.8)
- WR Brian Casteel, 21 (70.9)
- WR Jamarye Joiner, 16 (79.8)
- TE Bryce Wolma, 15 (52.8)
- RB Clay Markoff, 15 (65.4)
- RB Jalen John, 6 (57.5)
- RB Jalen Johnson, 4 (60.0)
- RB Stevie Rocker Jr., 3 (41.1)
- LT JT Hand, 2 (59.8)
Defense
- CB Treydan Stukes, 52 (66.8)
- S Jaxen Turner, 52 (44.0)
- CB Christian Ronald-Walace, 52 (62.7)
- S Christian Young, 51 (54.9)
- DL Trevon Mason, 47 (44.4)
- LB Malik Reed, 45 (58.4)
- LB Anthony Pandy, 45 (37.4)
- DL Paris Shand, 38 (45.7)
- DE Jalen Harris, 35 (61.9)
- DL Kyon Barrs, 32 (52.9)
- S Gunner Maldonado, 27 (55.2)
- S Jaydin Young, 25 (56.3)
- LB Kenny Herbert, 16 (64.1)
- DL Leevel Tatum, 16 (46.6)
- DL Mo Diallo, 13 (64.9)
- DL Nate Sulunga, 10 (71.2)
- LB Rashie Hodge, 7 (61.0)
- CB Malik Hausman, 4 (62.7)
- DL Dion Wilson, 2 (59.1)
- S Isaiah Mays, 2 (61.3)
The Player Grading Scale:— PFF (@PFF) October 9, 2015
100-90 Elite
89-85 Pro Bowler
84-70 Starter
69-60 Backup
59-0 Replaceable
