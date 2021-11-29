 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tracking Arizona’s snap counts and PFF grades at ASU

By Ezra Amacher
The Arizona Wildcats played 77 offensive snaps and 52 defensive snaps in Saturday’s season-ending 38-15 loss to the ASU Sun Devils. Here is how many each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade.

Offense

  • RT Paiton Fears, 76 (77.2)
  • LG Donovain Laie, 76 (69.6)
  • C Josh McCauley, 76 (68.2)
  • TE Alex Lines, 73 (42.8)
  • QB Will Plummer, 72 (75.0)
  • RG Josh Donovan, 65 (65.8)
  • WR Stanley Berryhill, 58 (69.8)
  • LG Josh Baker, 50 (72.1)
  • RB Michael Wiley, 44 (57.6)
  • WR Anthony Simpson, 42 (50.1)
  • LT Jordan Morgan, 37 (50.3)
  • WR Boobie Curry, 32 (75.5)
  • WR Dorian Singer, 31 (64.5)
  • RB Drake Anderson, 22 (64.8)
  • WR Brian Casteel, 21 (70.9)
  • WR Jamarye Joiner, 16 (79.8)
  • TE Bryce Wolma, 15 (52.8)
  • RB Clay Markoff, 15 (65.4)
  • RB Jalen John, 6 (57.5)
  • RB Jalen Johnson, 4 (60.0)
  • RB Stevie Rocker Jr., 3 (41.1)
  • LT JT Hand, 2 (59.8)

Defense

  • CB Treydan Stukes, 52 (66.8)
  • S Jaxen Turner, 52 (44.0)
  • CB Christian Ronald-Walace, 52 (62.7)
  • S Christian Young, 51 (54.9)
  • DL Trevon Mason, 47 (44.4)
  • LB Malik Reed, 45 (58.4)
  • LB Anthony Pandy, 45 (37.4)
  • DL Paris Shand, 38 (45.7)
  • DE Jalen Harris, 35 (61.9)
  • DL Kyon Barrs, 32 (52.9)
  • S Gunner Maldonado, 27 (55.2)
  • S Jaydin Young, 25 (56.3)
  • LB Kenny Herbert, 16 (64.1)
  • DL Leevel Tatum, 16 (46.6)
  • DL Mo Diallo, 13 (64.9)
  • DL Nate Sulunga, 10 (71.2)
  • LB Rashie Hodge, 7 (61.0)
  • CB Malik Hausman, 4 (62.7)
  • DL Dion Wilson, 2 (59.1)
  • S Isaiah Mays, 2 (61.3)

