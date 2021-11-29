Tracking Arizona’s snap counts and PFF grades at ASU

The Arizona Wildcats played 77 offensive snaps and 52 defensive snaps in Saturday’s season-ending 38-15 loss to the ASU Sun Devils. Here is how many each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade.

Offense

RT Paiton Fears, 76 (77.2)

LG Donovain Laie, 76 (69.6)

C Josh McCauley, 76 (68.2)

TE Alex Lines, 73 (42.8)

QB Will Plummer, 72 (75.0)

RG Josh Donovan, 65 (65.8)

WR Stanley Berryhill, 58 (69.8)

LG Josh Baker, 50 (72.1)

RB Michael Wiley, 44 (57.6)

WR Anthony Simpson, 42 (50.1)

LT Jordan Morgan, 37 (50.3)

WR Boobie Curry, 32 (75.5)

WR Dorian Singer, 31 (64.5)

RB Drake Anderson, 22 (64.8)

WR Brian Casteel, 21 (70.9)

WR Jamarye Joiner, 16 (79.8)

TE Bryce Wolma, 15 (52.8)

RB Clay Markoff, 15 (65.4)

RB Jalen John, 6 (57.5)

RB Jalen Johnson, 4 (60.0)

RB Stevie Rocker Jr., 3 (41.1)

LT JT Hand, 2 (59.8)

Defense

CB Treydan Stukes, 52 (66.8)

S Jaxen Turner, 52 (44.0)

CB Christian Ronald-Walace, 52 (62.7)

S Christian Young, 51 (54.9)

DL Trevon Mason, 47 (44.4)

LB Malik Reed, 45 (58.4)

LB Anthony Pandy, 45 (37.4)

DL Paris Shand, 38 (45.7)

DE Jalen Harris, 35 (61.9)

DL Kyon Barrs, 32 (52.9)

S Gunner Maldonado, 27 (55.2)

S Jaydin Young, 25 (56.3)

LB Kenny Herbert, 16 (64.1)

DL Leevel Tatum, 16 (46.6)

DL Mo Diallo, 13 (64.9)

DL Nate Sulunga, 10 (71.2)

LB Rashie Hodge, 7 (61.0)

CB Malik Hausman, 4 (62.7)

DL Dion Wilson, 2 (59.1)

S Isaiah Mays, 2 (61.3)