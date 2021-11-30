How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 12 of NFL season

Week 12 of the NFL season is complete. Here is how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronk had a season-high 123 receiving yards on seven receptions in Tampa Bay’s 38-31 comeback victory over Indianapolis. It was Gronk’s most prolific outing in a Buccaneers uniform and ties his most receiving yards in a game since 2018.

Gronk has 194 receiving yards in his last two games after returning from a back and ribs injury he suffered in late September.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Folk hit from 22, 37, 44, 28 and 52 yards in New England’s 36-13 win over Tennessee. His only miss came from 53 yards.

Folk ranks 1st in the NFL with 122 points this season and his 91.2 field goal percentage is fifth best.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers

DFF tied his season-high with three tackles in San Francisco’s 34-26 win over Minnesota. He now has 13 tackles in seven games this season.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

Lopez had two tackles, including one solo, in Houston’s 21-14 loss to the New York Jets. He has multiple tackles in seven consecutive games.