How Arizona football players graded during 2021 season, per Pro Football Focus

The 2021 season is in the rearview mirror for the Arizona Wildcats, with the coaching staff already on the road trying to fill out the roster for 2022 and beyond.

Arizona went 1-11 overall and 1-8 in Pac-12 play, its most losses in school history. The first season under Jedd Fisch did provide some good moments, most notably when the Wildcats beat Cal on Homecoming to end a 20-game losing streak, and several individual players had standout seasons.

Overall, the UA earned a season grade of 59.3 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 127th out of 130 FBS teams. Its offense ranked 122nd with a 61.2 grade, while the defense tied for 125th at 49.6 despite moving up 60 spots nationally in total defense from 2020.

Arizona’s best team grade game in its run offense, earning a 76.8, while its highest-ranked area was in pass rushing at 89th.

The highest game grade the UA got was actually for the home loss to NAU, in which is scored a 74.0, and its season-best offensive grade for a specific area was a 78.8 in pass blocking against Utah, which according to DraftKings Sportsbook is a 3-point favorite over Oregon in Friday’s Pac-12 title game in Las Vegas. Defensively, Arizona’s best game was not surprisingly its win over Cal, scoring a 74.7 overall on that side of the ball and a season-best run defense grade of 79.2.

Below is a breakdown of how some of the UA’s players graded individually.

Offense

Most snaps: OT Paiton Fears (915 of 915), C Josh McCauley (912), WR Stanley Berryhill III (737)

Highest overall grades: RB Jalen John (71.3 on 157 snaps), McCauley (69.9 on 912), Berryhill (69.9 on 737), RB Drake Anderson (69.9 on 310)

Best passing grades: Berryhill (73.1 on 481 snaps), QB Will Plummer (67.6 on 341), RB Michael Wiley (66.8 on 175)

Best pass-blocking grades: FB Clay Markoff (91.0 on 5 snaps), McCauley (80.6 on 565), OG Josh Donovan (78.3 on 323), TE Stacey Marshall Jr. (71.7 on 3), OG/OT Donovan Laie (68.4 on 437)

Best running grades: QB Jordan McCloud (76.7 on 10 snaps), Anderson (74.1 on 88), WR BJ Casteel (71.4 on 4), John (71.1 on 65)

Best run-blocking grades: WR/QB Jamarye Joiner (67.4 on 51 snaps), McCauley (65.4 on 347), OG Matthew Stefanski Jr. (64.9 on 7), Plummer (61.7 on 184)

Defense

Most snaps: CB Christian Roland-Wallace (754 of 793 snaps), Viper Christian Young (734), LB Anthony Pandy (712)

Highest overall grades: DL Kyon Barrs (71.0 on 446 snaps), Roland-Wallace (69.0 on 754), S Rourke Freeburg (67.2 on 29), DE Jalen Harris (66.6 on 656)

Best tackling grades: Roland-Wallace (83.8 on 754 snaps), Young (81.5 on 734), CB Isaiah Rutherford (79.2 on 390 snaps)

Best run defense grades: Roland-Wallace (82.6 on 754 snaps), CB Treydan Stukes (77.4 on 487), Barrs (70.4 on 446)

Best pass rushing grades: CB Malik Hausman (77.6 on 57 snaps), LB Kenny Hebert (75.8 on 397), Roland-Wallace (75.4 on 754), DL Trevon Mason (70.7 on 583)

Best coverage grades: Freeburg (77.0 on 29 snaps), DE Mohamed Diallo (66.1 on 324), LB Malik Reed (64.4 on 57), S Gunner Maldonado (64.1 on 359), Roland-Wallace (64.0 on 754)

Special teams

Most snaps: Thomas Reid (226), RJ Edwards (172), John Burton (153)

Best overall grades: Rhedi Short (79.5 on 149 snaps), Berryhill (77.1 on 99), Nazar Bombata (75.5 on 92)