Arizona opens as massive underdog for home finale vs. Utah

The Arizona Wildcats no longer have the longest losing streak in college football, snapping a 20-game skid on Saturday with a 10-3 win over Cal.

So what, say the oddsmakers.

Arizona (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12) has opened as a 24.5-point underdog against the Utah Utes, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That is the Wildcats’ second-largest point spread of the season—they closed as 29.5-point dogs at Oregon in September—and the largest spread as a home underdog since 2003 when they were 30.5-point dogs against USC in a game they lost 45-0.

Covering big spreads has been the UA’s forte this season, however. It is 4-1 against the spread when opponents are favored by double-digits and 5-1 when an underdog by a touchdown or more. The Wildcats closed as 7-point dogs against Cal after the line was as high as 12.5 points before the Golden Bears’ COVID-19 issues came to light.

This might be the game to not take Arizona to cover, however. Utah (6-3, 5-1) is running away with the Pac-12 South Division, having just won 52-7 at Stanford on Friday, while the UA may be without several key players after an injury-plagued win over Cal.

Arizona has lost four straight to Utah, its last win coming in 2015.