Tracking Arizona’s snap counts and PFF grades vs. Cal

The Arizona Wildcats played 84 offensive snaps and 56 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 10-3 win over the Cal Golden Bears, their first in more than two years. Here is how many each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade.
Offense
- RG Josh Baker, 84 (61.6)
- RT Paiton Fears, 84 (77.9)
- C Josh McCauley, 84 (63.9)
- TE Alex Lines, 76 (48.4)
- QB Will Plummer, 75 (66.1)
- RG Josh Donovan, 68 (62.0)
- WR Dorian Singer, 59 (61.0)
- WR Stanley Berryhill, 56 (65.5)
- C JT Hand, 52 (57.6)
- RB Michael Wiley, 38 (56.3)
- WR Anthony Simpson, 34 (56.1)
- TE Bryce Wolma, 31 (57.1)
- LT Jordan Morgan, 29 (47.9)
- WR Brian Casteel, 26 (54.6)
- RB Stevie Rocker Jr., 22 (68.7)
- WR Tayvian Cunningham, 17 (67.2)
- LG Leif Magnuson, 16 (46.1)
- RB Drake Anderson, 16 (60.1)
- WR Boobie Curry, 15 (55.8)
- FB Clay Markoff, 14 (63.7)
- WR Jamarye Joiner, 11 (34.7)
- RB Jalen John, 8 (56.8)
- RG Matthew Stefanski, 4 (59.1)
- WR Thomas Reid, 3 (60.0)
- TE Zach Willaims, 1 (60.0)
- QB Luke Ashworth, 1 (61.1)
Defense
- CB Treydan Stukes, 56 (66.5)
- S Jaxen Turner, 56 (71.6)
- S Jaydin Young, 55 (64.4)
- S Christian Young, 55 (71.9)
- DL Trevon Mason, 51 (89.8)
- DT Paris Shand, 44 (64.4)
- DL Kyon Barrs, 42 (67.3)
- LB Anthony Pandy, 42 (60.8)
- DE Jalen Harris, 41 (75.5)
- CB Christian Roland-Wallace, 40 (52.6)
- LB Jerry Roberts, 40 (61.6)
- LB Kenny Hebert, 35 (75.3)
- LB Rashie Hodge, 19 (74.7)
- CB Malik Hausman, 16 (75.0)
- S Isaiah Mays, 15 (51.6)
- DL Nahe Sulunga, 4 (60.8)
- DL Leveel Tatum, 3 (59.7)
- LB Malik Reed, 2 (59.1)
The Player Grading Scale:— PFF (@PFF) October 9, 2015
100-90 Elite
89-85 Pro Bowler
84-70 Starter
69-60 Backup
59-0 Replaceable
