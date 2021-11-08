Tracking Arizona’s snap counts and PFF grades vs. Cal

The Arizona Wildcats played 84 offensive snaps and 56 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 10-3 win over the Cal Golden Bears, their first in more than two years. Here is how many each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade.

Offense

RG Josh Baker, 84 (61.6)

RT Paiton Fears, 84 (77.9)

C Josh McCauley, 84 (63.9)

TE Alex Lines, 76 (48.4)

QB Will Plummer, 75 (66.1)

RG Josh Donovan, 68 (62.0)

WR Dorian Singer, 59 (61.0)

WR Stanley Berryhill, 56 (65.5)

C JT Hand, 52 (57.6)

RB Michael Wiley, 38 (56.3)

WR Anthony Simpson, 34 (56.1)

TE Bryce Wolma, 31 (57.1)

LT Jordan Morgan, 29 (47.9)

WR Brian Casteel, 26 (54.6)

RB Stevie Rocker Jr., 22 (68.7)

WR Tayvian Cunningham, 17 (67.2)

LG Leif Magnuson, 16 (46.1)

RB Drake Anderson, 16 (60.1)

WR Boobie Curry, 15 (55.8)

FB Clay Markoff, 14 (63.7)

WR Jamarye Joiner, 11 (34.7)

RB Jalen John, 8 (56.8)

RG Matthew Stefanski, 4 (59.1)

WR Thomas Reid, 3 (60.0)

TE Zach Willaims, 1 (60.0)

QB Luke Ashworth, 1 (61.1)

Defense

CB Treydan Stukes, 56 (66.5)

S Jaxen Turner, 56 (71.6)

S Jaydin Young, 55 (64.4)

S Christian Young, 55 (71.9)

DL Trevon Mason, 51 (89.8)

DT Paris Shand, 44 (64.4)

DL Kyon Barrs, 42 (67.3)

LB Anthony Pandy, 42 (60.8)

DE Jalen Harris, 41 (75.5)

CB Christian Roland-Wallace, 40 (52.6)

LB Jerry Roberts, 40 (61.6)

LB Kenny Hebert, 35 (75.3)

LB Rashie Hodge, 19 (74.7)

CB Malik Hausman, 16 (75.0)

S Isaiah Mays, 15 (51.6)

DL Nahe Sulunga, 4 (60.8)

DL Leveel Tatum, 3 (59.7)

LB Malik Reed, 2 (59.1)