Tracking Arizona’s snap counts and PFF grades vs. Cal

By Ezra Amacher
arizona-wildcats-snap-counts-pff-grades-cal-golden-bears-pac-12-losing-streak-fisch Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Wildcats played 84 offensive snaps and 56 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 10-3 win over the Cal Golden Bears, their first in more than two years. Here is how many each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade.

Offense

  • RG Josh Baker, 84 (61.6)
  • RT Paiton Fears, 84 (77.9)
  • C Josh McCauley, 84 (63.9)
  • TE Alex Lines, 76 (48.4)
  • QB Will Plummer, 75 (66.1)
  • RG Josh Donovan, 68 (62.0)
  • WR Dorian Singer, 59 (61.0)
  • WR Stanley Berryhill, 56 (65.5)
  • C JT Hand, 52 (57.6)
  • RB Michael Wiley, 38 (56.3)
  • WR Anthony Simpson, 34 (56.1)
  • TE Bryce Wolma, 31 (57.1)
  • LT Jordan Morgan, 29 (47.9)
  • WR Brian Casteel, 26 (54.6)
  • RB Stevie Rocker Jr., 22 (68.7)
  • WR Tayvian Cunningham, 17 (67.2)
  • LG Leif Magnuson, 16 (46.1)
  • RB Drake Anderson, 16 (60.1)
  • WR Boobie Curry, 15 (55.8)
  • FB Clay Markoff, 14 (63.7)
  • WR Jamarye Joiner, 11 (34.7)
  • RB Jalen John, 8 (56.8)
  • RG Matthew Stefanski, 4 (59.1)
  • WR Thomas Reid, 3 (60.0)
  • TE Zach Willaims, 1 (60.0)
  • QB Luke Ashworth, 1 (61.1)

Defense

  • CB Treydan Stukes, 56 (66.5)
  • S Jaxen Turner, 56 (71.6)
  • S Jaydin Young, 55 (64.4)
  • S Christian Young, 55 (71.9)
  • DL Trevon Mason, 51 (89.8)
  • DT Paris Shand, 44 (64.4)
  • DL Kyon Barrs, 42 (67.3)
  • LB Anthony Pandy, 42 (60.8)
  • DE Jalen Harris, 41 (75.5)
  • CB Christian Roland-Wallace, 40 (52.6)
  • LB Jerry Roberts, 40 (61.6)
  • LB Kenny Hebert, 35 (75.3)
  • LB Rashie Hodge, 19 (74.7)
  • CB Malik Hausman, 16 (75.0)
  • S Isaiah Mays, 15 (51.6)
  • DL Nahe Sulunga, 4 (60.8)
  • DL Leveel Tatum, 3 (59.7)
  • LB Malik Reed, 2 (59.1)

