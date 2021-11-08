Arizona’s Kyon Barrs, Kyle Ostendorp earn Pac-12 Player of the Week honors

To the victor go the spoils. And the weekly conference accolades.

Arizona’s Kyon Barrs has been named the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week, while punter Kyle Ostendorp earned Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors following the UA’s 10-3 win over Cal on Saturday that ended a 20-game losing streak.

Barrs had five tackles, three for loss, and 2.5 sacks in helping the UA (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12) hold the Golden Bears to just 122 yards, their fewest yielded to a Pac-12 opponent since 2006. The third-year sophomore, who missed the previous two games because of injury, leads Arizona with five sacks, the most in a season by a Wildcats player since 2017.

Ostendorp, a third-year sophomore, averaged 50.1 yards on seven punts with four downed inside the 20-yard line. He ranks third in FBS in punting average at 49.18, which would break the school single-season record of 47.5 by Danny Baugher in 2005.

Barrs and Ostendorp are Arizona’s first two weekly Pac-12 honorees in football since kicker Lucas Havrisik was Special Teams Player of the Week in October 2019. The UA’s last defensive player to be honored was linebacker Colin Schooler in October 2017.

Arizona’s last offensive conference honoree was JJ Taylor in September 2018.