How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 9 of NFL season

With Week 9 complete, the NFL season is at the halfway point. Here is how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

The former sixth round draft pick had a breakout performance in Houston’s 17-9 loss to Miami, recording a fumble recovery and three tackles including a sack. The rookie has been a rare bright spot for a Texans defense that allows nearly 29 points per game.

ROY WAS ALLLL OVER THAT



Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Folk missed a meaningless 54-yard field late in New England’s 24-6 win over Carolina but was otherwise flawless, connecting on a 37-yarder and three extra point attempts.

Dane Cruikshank, CB, Tennessee Titans

Cruikshank had one tackle in Tennessee’s 28-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Flannigan-Fowles recorded one tackle in San Francisco’s 31-17 loss to Arizona.

J.J. Taylor, RB, New England Patriots

Taylor was inactive for the second straight week.

Gary Brightwell, RB, New York Giants

Brightwell was one of two Giants running backs, the other Saquon Barkley, who were forced to miss New York’s 23-16 win over Las Vegas after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.