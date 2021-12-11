Arizona gets commitment from 3-star WR Kevin Green Jr., a former USC pledge

USC’s loss is Arizona’s gain.

The Wildcats have landed a commitment from California wide receiver Kevin Green Jr., a 3-star prospect who had previously been set to play at USC.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Green is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 483 player in the 2022 recruiting class as well as the 66th-best wide receiver and No. 37 prospect from California. From Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, Green originally committed to USC in May but backed off that pledge on Nov. 30 after the Trojans hired Lincoln Riley to replace Clay Helton.

Green took an official visit to the UA this weekend along with Bishop Alemany teammate Ephesians Prysock, a 4-star cornerback who had also been committed to USC until late last month.

Arizona now has 17 known commitments ahead of Wednesday’s Early Signing Day. The Wildcats’ 2022 class is currently ranked 37th in the country and third-best in the Pac-12, per 247Sports.