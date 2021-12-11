3-star California edge rusher Isaiah Ward commits to Arizona

A high school teammate of one of Arizona’s highest-ranked 2022 commits will be joining him in Tucson.

3-star edge rusher Isaiah Ward, who played with UA commit A.J. Jones at Colony HS in Ontario, Calif., announced his commitment to Arizona on Saturday.

Arizona has gotten a commitment from defensive end Isaiah Wardhttps://t.co/Rx7pLUhAvn pic.twitter.com/SdpqnJ0sX2 — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) December 12, 2021

Ward, a 6-foot-6 and 230-pound edge player, is bringing needed length and explosiveness to the edge of the defensive line. He is pretty quick for his size and is pretty tenacious in his pass rush. He does need to work on some of his technique, but he has a ton of upside. This is a great pickup for Ricky Hunley to work with.

Ward does not have a 247 Composite ranking, but internally 247 ranks him as a high 3-star as the 44th-best edge in the country and No. 70 prospect from California. He chose UA over Arizona State, New Mexico, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, and Washington State.

Ward is the second player to join Arizona’s 2022 class on Saturday, along with 3-star wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. . The Wildcats now have 18 commitments ahead of the start of the Early Signing Period on Wednesday.