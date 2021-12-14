How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 14 of NFL season

Week 14 of the NFL season is in the books. Here is how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronk had another productive outing, catching five passes for 62 yards in Tampa Bay’s 33-27 overtime victory over Buffalo. The 32-year old tight end is just two yards shy of 500 receiving yards on the year despite missing five of Tampa Bay’s games.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers

DFF had two tackles in San Francisco’s 26-23 overtime win over Cincinnati. The second-year Tucson native has multiple tackles in four consecutive games.

Dane Cruikshank, CB, Tennessee Titans

Cruikshank recorded one tackle in Tennessee’s 20-0 shutout victory over Jacksonville. Cruikshank was activated off the IR ahead of Sunday after missing Tennessee’s previous three games with a knee injury.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texas

Lopez tallied one tackle in Houston’s 33-13 loss to Seattle.

