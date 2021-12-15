Early Signing Profile: 4-star California DE Sterling Lane II signs with Arizona

The highest-ranked defensive commit in Arizona’s 2022 class, 4-star California defensive end Sterling Lane II, is officially a Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: Oaks Christian High School (Westlake Village, Calif.)

Hometown: Woodland Hills, Calif.

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 235 pounds

2021 Stats: 82 tackles, 24 TFL, 8 sacks, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Southern, Tennessee, Utah, Washington State

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 332 nationally, No. 34 linebacker, No. 26 in California

Analysis: Lane is a disruptive, explosive force off the edge.

He is solidly built but runs like a defensive back. He is relentless in his pursuit of the quarterback and ball carrier. His statline shows it. To go with his sacks and TFLs, he also has 26 QB hurries to his name. Example: around a minute and a half into his highlights it shows Lane fly off the corner unblocked, chase the running back 20 yards downfield, and still make a tackle.

To go with his explosiveness, he has his strength. Lane is a strong kid, no other way to put it. There are many instances that he will explode off the snap and make it into the backfield in a hurry and the QB will stop to shake Lane’s pursuit as he runs by them. Even still, he manages to get his hand on them and hold on no problem. It’s quite impressive. Bottom line, he gets his hands on you and it’s over.

He uses that power and speed to deliver hard hits. The very first play in his highlights show him speed around the o-line and blow up a running back. The next play, he is able to shed his block easily, snag the QB moving in the opposite direction by the jersey, and slam him down.

Lane is exactly the type of player that Arizona needs on the defensive side of the ball. His toolset is something that his been missing in Tucson for some time. He also brings a mean streak and aggression to his game that reminds me of the Desert Swarm days. He gives Ricky Hunley a solid piece to work with.

SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS