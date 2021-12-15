Early Signing Profile: 3-star California RB Jonah Coleman signs with Arizona

A big and powerful running back from California, 3-star prospect Jonah Coleman, is officially an Arizona Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: Lincoln High School (Stockton, Calif.)

Hometown: Stockton, Calif.

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 205 pounds

2021 Stats: Unkown (stats weren’t updated on MaxPreps)

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 486 nationally, No. 37 running back, No. 38 in California

Analysis: Coleman is in the same category as tight end signee Keyan Burnett, a big time offensive playmaker and exactly the type of player that Arizona needs to recruit on that side of the ball.

Coleman is a lot of fun to watch. He is built like a rock and faster than one might think. He can easily bounce a run outside, take the corner, and outrun everyone. He also has a incredible ability to change direction or juke defenders out of their shoes, allowing him a little more time to either find and attack open lanes.

What’s even more impressive is his ability to break tackles. There are multiple plays in his season highlights that show Coleman just bouncing off people, people bouncing off of him, breaking arm tackles, and throwing defenders off him with a stiff arm. That comes from his solid build, lower body balance/strength, and great upper body strength. Bottom line, he’s strong.

He’s a great mix of power, speed, and agility. The way Coleman runs kind of reminds me of current Arizona running back Jalen John. He may be a little more shifty than John but they both run hard.

SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS