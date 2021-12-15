Early Signing Profile: 3-star Massachusetts LB Tyler Martin signs with Arizona

A big, hard-hitting Massachusetts linebacker, 3-star Tyler Martin, is officially an Arizona Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, Mass.)

Hometown: Acton, Mass.

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 230 pounds

2021 Stats: Unknown (stats weren’t updated on MaxPreps)

Offers: Arizona, Arkansas, Dartmouth, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 618 nationally, No. 62 linebacker, No. 5 in Massachusetts

Analysis: Martin is a big, old school linebacker that has been missing from Arizona’s roster since Scooby Wright III. He has fantastic size, which is starting to seem like a norm for the ‘Cats (think Kenny Hebert and Jerry Roberts). We’ll get to more on that later.

More importantly, he has better attributes other than his size. Martin has a high football IQ, great vision, and natural instincts. He uses all three to great effect every play. Example: he is very good at dissecting and reading plays. He then uses that IQ to react and make a play. You can also see him use his instincts to attack the right gap at the right time.

Going back to his size. Imagine that mass impacting you at a good rate of speed. Martin plays very fast and aggressive. He violently attacks the line on a blitz or patiently waits for the play to develop and explodes towards the ball carrier.

He is that gritty, nasty linebacker that coaches want. As is a theme with this class, Martin really does play with a nasty streak that you want on defense. If he is an example of the type of player that Jedd Fisch and company bring in on defense, that side of the ball will be taken care of in a big way.

SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS