Early Signing Profile: 3-star California WR A.J. Jones signs with Arizona

A big, versatile California receiver, 3-star A.J. Jones, is officially an Arizona Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: Colony High School (Ontario, Calif.)

Hometown: Ontario, Calif.

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 195 pounds

2021 Stats: Unknown (stats weren’t updated on MaxPreps)

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Fresno State, Princeton, San Diego State, UCLA, Yale

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 750 nationally, No. 110 wide receiver, No. 60 in California

Analysis: Jones is another excellent addition to the offense and will be able to help in a plethora of ways.

First and foremost, his size stands out. He is all of 6-foot-4, maybe pushing 5, and just under 200 pounds. He is a big kid and plays physical. He showed off that physicality in the spring and summer during the offseason, especially in the red zone. However, he wasn’t able to show t off much during the season. That leads in to the next aspect of his game.

The former UCLA commit is versatile. Very versatile. Not only is he a dangerous weapon on the outside, but he is also talented under center. Due to injury issues at the quarterback position, Jones was thrust into the role is did a great job. He actually has a very good arm and timing on his throws. which is helped by him being a receiver. He is also an effective safety and plays the ball naturally.

It seems the most under-appreciated aspect of his game is his speed. Jones is fast. Not “fast for his size”, but fast. Whether it’s covering the defensive backfield, running a route, or taking the snap and bouncing to the outside for a touchdown, he showcases his speed.

Arizona hasn’t had a receiver like him since the Hill Mary days when Austin Hill, Cayleb Jones, David Richards and Trey Griffey were all on the team. Jones will instantly bring a talent boost to the WR room as soon as he steps on campus.

SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS