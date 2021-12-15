Early Signing Profile: 3-star California WR Kevin Green Jr. signs with Arizona

A speedy, versatile California receiver, 3-star Kevin Green Jr., is officially an Arizona Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: Bishop Alemany High School (Mission Hills, Calif.)

Hometown: Lancaster, Calif.

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 165 pounds

2021 Stats: 53 rec, 717 yds, 4 TD & 4 car, 25 yds, 1 TD

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington State

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 481 nationally, No. 66 wide receiver, No. 37 in California

Analysis: Green is an excellent addition to the class, especially late in the cycle after decommitting from USC.

Green isn’t the tallest receiver, but that shouldn’t bother anyone. He will be coming in to play slot and will be an absolute weapon. He has great speed and has a knack for getting behind the defense.

His route running has taken a step up from his junior season. They are more crisp and fluid. He utilizes his speed effectively as well while running his routes.

Probably his most impressive skill is winning contested catches. He is successful on contested catches more than one would think for a smaller receiver. He showcases impressive concentration and even more impressive hand strength to beat the defender and come down with the ball.

Green is a threat at all levels and will add an immediate boost to the receiver room once he steps on campus.

SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS