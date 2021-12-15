Early Signing Profile: 3-star California QB Noah Fifita signs with Arizona

A dynamic, big-armed California quarterback, 3-star Noah Fifita, is officially an Arizona Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: Servite High School (Anaheim, Calif.)

Hometown: Huntington Beach, Calif.

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

2021 Stats: 206-for-334, 2,974 yds, 34 TD, 8 INT & 93 car, 496 yds, 9 TD

Offers: Arizona, California, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho State, New Mexico, Utah State

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 663 nationally, No. 37 quarterback, No. 54 in California

Analysis: Fifita is a stud, plain and simple. He is gritty, talented, and plays bigger than almost anyone on the field. Fifita was named the Offensive MVP for the Trinity League, which is quite the accomplishment.

Fifita has a big arm. He can sling it downfield with ease and makes any and all throws, at all levels. Even better, he has incredible accuracy downfield. Receiver wide open in the seam? No problem. Tight end streaking over the middle full stride? No problem. Defensive back covering his receiver like a wet blanket downfield? Not a problem.

To go with that big arm, Fifita has talent in his legs as well. He really started to showcase that ability near the end of the season and in the playoffs due to playing against Mater Dei and St. John Bosco d-lines. He is shifty, nimble, and quick, avoiding pass rushers easily. He also uses his legs to stretch and prolong plays when needed. It is worth noting that Fifita delivers accurate balls deep downfield on the run as well.

The final compliment to his arm and legs is his high football IQ. Fifita is a very intelligent kid and football player. He makes good decisions more times than not and knows exactly where to place the ball for his receivers.

It is criminal how underrecruited Fifita was, but it is to Arizona’s benefit and Fifita’s as well.

Fifita doesn’t have senior film, however, you can get a glimpse of his gameplay by watching the game recaps below.

SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS