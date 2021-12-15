Early Signing Profile: 3-star edge rusher Russell Davis II signs with Arizona

An explosive, productive in-state pass rusher, 3-star Russell Davis II, is officially an Arizona Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: Hamilton High School (Chandler, Ariz.)

Hometown: Chandler

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

2021 Stats: 87 tackles, 28.5 TFL, 17.5 sacks, 2 INT, 3 PBU, 4 forced fumbles

Offers: Arizona, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1,044 nationally, No. 58 edge, No. 14 in Arizona

Analysis: Davis is probably Arizona’s most productive defensive recruit this cycle.

He is an absolute force coming off the edge. He isn’t the biggest weight-wise, but he is long and athletic. He uses his long arms to shed blocks or swat O-linemen’s arms away. He also uses that length to great effect while using his pass rushing moves.

Davis possesses a decent amount of speed, but it’s his explosiveness is what’s most impressive. He explodes off the snap and gets into the backfield in a hurry. This is evidenced by his almost 30 TFLs and just under 20 sacks. That explosion also gives him a strong bull rush tool to put in his toolbox.

The key for Davis will be adding some more good weight to his lean frame and keeping that explosion and speed. This should be done easily once he arrives on campus.

SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS