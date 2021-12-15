Early Signing Profile: 3-star California edge rusher Isaiah Ward signs with Arizona

A big, tenacious California pass rusher, 3-star Isaiah Ward, is officially an Arizona Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: Colony High School (Ontario, Calif.)

Hometown: Jurupa Valley, Calif.

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 230 pounds

2021 Stats: 65 tackles, 22 TFL, 14 sacks, 3 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, New Mexico, Oregon State, San Diego Sate, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 816 nationally, No. 46 edge, No. 63 in California

Analysis: Ward is a fantastic addition for Jedd Fisch and company, especially this late in the cycle.

Ward’s obvious size is the first thing that stands out. He is a large human being who plays extremely physical. He is a hard hitter, and not just against the ball carrier. He attacks his blocker with violence and power, knocking his opponent off rhythm.

When he isn’t taking blockers head on, he is able to utilize his impressive explosiveness and speed to get around them. There are times Ward is able to get into the backfield in a hurry, hitting the ball carrier, or quarterback, with a lot of force.

Ward has more athleticism than one would think for a player his size. He is able to not only play on the edge of the line, but he can also play outside linebacker. It’s kind of surprising that he was so under the radar for as long as he was, especially with his size and play. To understand the type of player he is, Arizona beat out Utah for his commitment.

I’ve attached a couple of senior game highlights and his full junior highlights.

HIGHLIGHTS