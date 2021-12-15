Early Signing Profile: 3-star OL Grayson Stovall signs with Arizona

An athletic, mauling in-state offensive lineman, 3-star Grayson Stovall, is officially an Arizona Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: Hamilton High School (Chandler)

Hometown: Aurora, Colo.

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 300 pounds

2021 Stats: N/A

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1,045 nationally, No. 56 interior offensive lineman, No. 15 in Arizona

Analysis: Stovall was the first commitment of Arizona’s 2022 class and stuck with it. The Colorado native moved to Arizona last year to play.

Stovall is a mauler. He plays with a very nasty streak and a high motor, driving his opponent into the ground often. He plays with a strong base and showcases a decent amount of power in his blocks.

Stovall already has solid blocking technique that will, more than likely, help him see the field early in his career. He has solid hand placement and uses them effectively. His foot work is strong. There is one play where he highlights this as he takes on 5-star defensive end Anthony Lucas and succeeds in keeping his QB clean.

Stovall has nice size, nice technique, and good athleticism. He is a great start in UA’s mission to flood the offensive line with talent and aggression.

SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS