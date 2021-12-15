Early Signing Profile: 3-star California LB Jacob Manu signs with Arizona

An aggressive, productive California linebacker, 3-star Jacob Manu, is officially an Arizona Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: Servite High School (Anaheim, Calif.)

Hometown: Santa Ana, Calif.

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 210 pounds

2021 Stats: 95 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Offers: Arizona, Dartmouth, Pennsylvania

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 863 nationally, No. 81 linebacker, No. 67 in California

Analysis: Manu is a stud. It’s actually a crime he was so underrecruited, especially being a successful linebacker on one of the best teams in the country and toughest leagues in the country. In fact, he was so successful he was named Trinity League Defensive MVP.

First and foremost, Manu is incredibly aggressive. He doesn’t let his size, nor opponent, affect his play or intimidate for him. He plays downhill and doesn’t shy away from contact. He delivers a pretty powerful hit when meeting the ball carrier. That power comes from his speed and explosion he produces from his lower body, allowing him to close the gap on his opponent quickly. In fact, he looks like he is shot out of a cannon most of the time.

Manu does possess great vision and football IQ as well. There are multiple instances of him using his size to hide behind the line, dissect the play, and react with very positive results for Servite’s defense.

He is another very solid addition to the defense by Jedd Fisch. He will fit nicely at WILL and may even be able to slide over to MIKE from time to time.

SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS