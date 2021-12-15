Early Signing Profile: 3-star Phoenix TE Tyler Powell signs with Arizona

A big, lengthy in-state tight end, 3-star Tyler Powell, is officially an Arizona Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: Brophy College Prep (Phoenix)

Hometown: Phoenix

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 240 pounds

2021 Stats: 26 rec, 186 yds, 1 TD

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1,269 nationally, No. 76 tight end, No. 17 in Arizona

Analysis: Powell is a large human being. But he brings more than size to Tucson. Powell is a dual-sport athlete, playing baseball for the Broncos as well.

Flipping on his tape, you can see that athleticism in full view. Powell moves around the field fluidly and has pretty decent speed for someone as tall as he is.

Speaking of his size, he is easily the tallest player on the field at any given time. His length makes him the perfect weapon in the red zone and target for contested catches.

Powell will need to add a little more strength to him and work on his blocking. Once he remedies those, he will be a more complete package and even more dangerous weapon for the offense.

SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS