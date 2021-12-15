Early Signing Profile: 3-star California CB Tacario Davis signs with Arizona

A versatile, lengthy California cornerback, 3-star Tacario Davis, is officially an Arizona Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: Millikan High School (Long Beach, Calif.)

Hometown: Long Beach

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 175 pounds

2021 Stats: 49 tackles, 3 INT & 18 rec, 336 yds, 4 TD

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1,334 nationally, No. 119 cornerback, No. 99 in California

Analysis: Davis is underrated and underrecruited. He earned First Team All-League honors this season. And it was well earned.

Davis showed great versatility on both sides of the ball. As a receiver, he was one of the better weapons on the outside for the Rams, and that’s with other playmakers on the team.

On defense, his length shows out but he has other skills that allow him to use his length to full effect. Davis has speed, and plenty of it. He can keep up with just about any receiver downfield and makes it look easy.

Davis also has great vision and instincts. He displays both during the first play of his highlights. You see him slowly start to back peddle, all the while keeping his eyes on the QB and feeling where his receiver are and the one behind him. He then quickly reads the QB, steps in front of the intended receiver, and snags the pick.

That’s just one example of Davis defending the way he’s supposed to and being where he needs to be. He is easily one of the most underrated members of this class.

SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS