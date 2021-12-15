Early Signing Profile: 3-star Hawaii OL Jonah Savaiinaea signs with Arizona

A massive, athletic Hawaii offensive lineman, 3-star Jonah Savaiinaea, is officially an Arizona Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: St. Louis School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Hometown: Honolulu

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 330 pounds

2021 Stats: N/A

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Hawaii, San Diego State, Syracuse, UCF, UNLV

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1,397 nationally, No. 75 interior offensive lineman, No. 5 in Hawaii

Analysis: Savaiinaea is another extremely underrated and underrecruited prospect.

Savaiinaea is a large human being. He has size that hasn’t been seen on Arizona’s o-line in quite some time. What’s more impressive is the quickness and athleticism he possesses. He moves incredibly well and has shown to be excellent as a pulling guard. He carries his size well and knows how to use it.

Naturally, with his size, comes strength and power. Savaiinaea delivers a powerful punch when making contact with his opponent and uses his strong upper body to stay engaged. He then summons up a large amount of drive with his lower body and drives his opponent into the ground in most instances.

Savaiinaea is another very good piece for the offensive front. He has all the skills needed for the next level. The next step is building upon that skillset and harnessing his strength.

He doesn’t really have any senior film, so I attached his junior season highlights.

