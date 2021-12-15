Early Signing Profile: 3-star DL Isaiah Johnson signs with Arizona

An aggressive, block-shedding in-state defensive lineman, 3-star Isaiah Johnson, is officially an Arizona Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: Chandler High School

Hometown: Chandler

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 290 pounds

2021 Stats: 83 tackles, 20 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries

Offers: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Utah State

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1,484 nationally, No. 176 defensive lineman, No. 21 in Arizona

Analysis: Johnson is another stud coming in on defense. He produced at a high level, on a nationally ranked team, and against stiff competition in Arizona’s toughest league.

That production stems from his aggressive play style. Johnson is a relatively quiet kid, but plays with a nasty edge to his game. He attacks the offensive line with a lot of power and is able to knock his blocker off-balance.

The best aspect of his play is his ability to shed blocks. He is very, very good in that aspect. You can flip on the film and see it in almost every play. He has a strong toolbox of pass rushing and block shedding techniques that allow him to create negative plays, or plays for no gain. He has strong hands and arms, and knows how to use them to full effect. He is able to knock his opponents hands off of him or knock their upper body off balance just enough to attack the ball carrier.

Once he is free from his blocker, Johnson shows great closing speed and quickness to make a play. He finishes off the play with good tackling technique as well.

Johnson is a player who can find his way on to the field sooner rather than later.

SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS