Early Signing Profile: 3-star Massachusetts DL Jermaine Wiggins Jr. signs with Arizona

A quick, strong defensive lineman from Massachusetts, 3-star Jermaine Wiggins Jr., is officially an Arizona Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: Bridgton Academy (Bridgton, Maine)

Hometown: Boxford, Mass.

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

2021 Stats: Unknown (Team site not updated)

Offers: Arizona, Central Connecticut State, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Stony Brook

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1,513 nationally, No. 116 defensive lineman, No. 1 in Maine

Analysis: Wiggins is an interesting prospect. He has natural athleticism, as evidenced by his playing of not only d-line, but a tight end as well. He is also the son of former NFL tight end Jermaine Wiggins, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.

Wiggins, however, will be coming to Tucson as a defensive lineman. He is more natural on defense and utilizes his skills from playing tight end to rush the passer. He has the speed to outflank his opponent and catch them off guard. That speeds allows him to explode off the snap, collapse his side of the line, and get into the backfield in a hurry.

Wiggins also plays with good athleticism and nastiness. There are a few plays showcasing these attributes. One such play, he sheds his blocker, finds the QB, explodes and closes the gap quickly, and recognizes that his opponent is attempting to get rid of the ball. It’s here that he jumps up to block the pass, so the opposing QB pulls the ball down. This allows Wiggins to finish the play and get the sack when he lands.

Wiggins plays fast, plays tenaciously, and has quick decision making ability. Once he sees the ball carrier, he flies towards them quickly. He is relentless in his pursuit of the QB and is the definition of playing until the whistle.

It is possible that Wiggins could see some time on the field his freshman year. He really does bring an incredible amount of aggression and tenacity to the field.

He didn’t have any senior film, so I attached some junior game film.

HIGHLIGHTS