2022 Arizona football Early Signing Day tracker

College football’s early signing period has begun, and it looks like the first recruiting class under Jedd Fisch is going to be a good one.

Wednesday marks the first day of a 3-day window in which 2022 recruits can sign with their respective schools. The Arizona Wildcats entered the day with 17 known commitments, but several others could come make their pledges known during the early period.

Below is a list of the UA commits who have signed and those who have not. It will be updated throughout the day as pen gets put to paper. Some recruits will hold off and sign their National Letters of Intent in February, but most will sign Wednesday or the two days thereafter.

Fisch is expected to speak about his first recruiting class on Wednesday.

Signed commits

3-star LB Tyler Martin (Cambridge, Mass.)

Unsigned commits

4-star TE Keyan Burnett (Anaheim, Calif.)

(Anaheim, Calif.) 4-star LB Sterling ‘Deuce’ Lane (Westlake Village, Calif.)

(Westlake Village, Calif.) 3-star WR Kevin Green Jr. (Mission Hills, Calif.)

(Mission Hills, Calif.) 3-star RB Jonah Coleman (Stockton, Calif.)

(Stockton, Calif.) 3-star QB Noah Fifita (Anaheim.)

(Anaheim.) 3-star WR AJ Jones (Ontario, Calif.)

(Ontario, Calif.) 3-star EDGE Isaiah Ward (Ontario.)

(Ontario.) 3-star LB Jacob Manu (Anaheim)

(Anaheim) 3-star EDGE Russell Davis II (Chandler, Ariz.)

(Chandler, Ariz.) 3-star OL Grayson Stovall (Chandler)

(Chandler) 3-star TE Tyler Powell (Phoenix)

(Phoenix) 3-star CB Tacario Davis (Long Beach, Calif.)

(Long Beach, Calif.) 3-star OL Jonah Savainaea (Honolulu, Hawaii)

(Honolulu, Hawaii) 3-star DL Isaiah Johnson (Chandler)

(Chandler) 3-star DL Jermaine Wiggins Jr. (Boxford, Mass.)

(Boxford, Mass.) 3-star OL Jacob Reece (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Arizona decommitments who signed or committed elsewhere