Early Signing Profile: 3-star Utah OL Jacob Reece signs with Arizona

A balanced, powerful offensive lineman from Utah, 3-star Jacob Reece, is officially an Arizona Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: Brighton High School (Cottonwood Heights, Utah)

Hometown: Sandy, Utah

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 295 pounds

2021 Stats: N/A

Offers: Arizona, Utah State

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1,765 nationally, No. 112 interior offensive lineman, No. 35 in Utah

Analysis: Reece is the most recent piece that’s been added to help revamp and improve Arizona’s offensive line. And he is a good one.

Reece is a violent blocker. He has an extremely physical and tough style of play. You can see how much he likes contact and, at times, you can see him actively searching for an opponent.

He plays with great footwork and has a very solid base. Reece is able to exert a large amount of power from his lower body stability, flattening opponents or just straight knocking them off their feet. His base keeps him balanced while engaged in his blocks and he doesn’t give up ground easily.

Reece moves fluidly around the field and shows decent speed while engaging downfield. He will need to work on his foot speed and will need to continue improving his hand placement, but overall, he is a very good addition along the offensive front.

SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS