Early Signing Profile: 4-star California CB Ephesians Prysock signs with Arizona

A big-time California cornerback, 4-star Ephesians Prysock, is officially an Arizona Wildcat.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: Bishop Alemany High School (Mission Hills, Calif.)

Hometown: Mission Hills

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 170 pounds

2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 2 TFL, 9 PBU & 36 rec, 535 yds, 5 TD

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 250 nationally, No. 31 cornerback, No. 21 in California

Analysis: This is a major recruiting win for Jedd Fisch and Company. Prysock has legit Power 5 offers and interest and was once a commit to USC. Arizona managed to get him on campus for an official visit shortly after he decommitted from the Trojans.

Prysock is a legit athlete and is an absolute weapon as a wide receiver. He has fantastic length at 6-foot-3 and has long arms that gives him a wide catch radius. He has excellent ability to track the ball in the air and concentration to bring in contested catches. He is a major big play threat and would be an excellent addition to the receiver room.

However, Prysock is coming to Tucson as a cornerback. He is a sticky corner and plays excellent man coverage. He utilizes his long arms to disrupt the wide receiver at the line and disrupt the pass. He has the speed to keep up with receivers downfield and takes advantage of his receiver skills to make plays on the ball.

Prysock is pretty polished as it is and has a good chance to see the field very early in his career. He will need to add some additional weight, but that is literally the only thing that can he can really be dinged on.

He didn’t really have any senior highlights, so I’ve added his junior film.

HIGHLIGHTS