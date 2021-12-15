Early Signing Profile: 3-star Florida athlete Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine flips from Western Carolina, signs with Arizona

A versatile, do-everything Florida athlete, 3-star Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine, is officially an Arizona Wildcat after flipping from Western Carolina.

Read on below for his profile.

High School: Miami Palmetto High School (Miami, Fla.)

Hometown: Miami

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 178 pounds

2021 Stats: 50 tackles, 3 sacks, 3

INT, 8 PBU, 3 forced fumbles & 1,300 all-purpose yds, 17 total TDs

Offers: Arizona, Florida State,

Jacksonville State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Western Carolina

247Sports Composite

Rankings: No. 1105 national, No. 84 athlete, No. 142 in Florida

Analysis: Celestine is an interesting prospect. He got Arizona’s attention when RB coach Scottie Graham went on a recruiting trip to Miami. He quickly scheduled an official visit, received an offer, and jumped on the opportunity to play in the Pac-12.

Celestine is a Swiss Army knife for his high school team. He plays corner, slot corner, receiver, Wildcat QB, returns punts. He can pretty much do it all … and do it very well.

Celestine is a playmaker. Plain and simple. He is a legit talent hidden away down in Miami. Really the biggest complaint is his size. But he plays a lot bigger. In fact, he is usually the best player on the field.

He has impressive speed and change of direction. About 36 seconds in on his highlights below, he jukes the ever living out of some poor kid and runs all the way for a touchdown. It’s shown in slow motion so you can appreciate it more. And there are more than one of those types of plays that he’s made.

Celestine has amazing instincts and vision. It is remarkable watching him able to dissect a play shortly after the snap, react, close with his speed, and lay a large hit on the ball carrier. That vision, coupled with his speed and change of direction, really makes him a massive threat with the ball in his hands.

Celestine is quite the find out in South Florida for this staff. Really interested to see how he is going to be used, but my guess is in the defensive backfield.

SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS