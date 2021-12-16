Arizona football reveals 2022 schedule

The Arizona Wildcats just signed the bulk of their 2022 recruiting class, and now we know the schedule those newcomers will have to face.

The Pac-12 released the entire 2022 schedule on Thursday, and for Arizona the slate features seven home games that includes the top FCS program in the country and a change to avenge that horrible outing against ASU to end the 2020 campaign.

The UA opens Sept. 3 at San Diego State, helping the Aztecs open their new stadium, before hosting Mississippi State (and Mike Leach!) in the home opener on Sept. 10. That’s followed by a visit from North Dakota State, which has won eight FCS championships since 2011 and is in the semifinals of this year’s playoffs.

Arizona’s Pac-12 opener is on the road against the only team it beat in 2021, with the Wildcats heading to Cal on Sept. 24. The UA has won six in a row against the Golden Bears, including a 10-3 home victory last month that snapped a 20-game losing streak, and hasn’t lost in Berkeley since 2009.

The next two games are at Arizona Stadium, with Colorado (Oct. 1) and Oregon (Oct. 8) coming to town, before it visits Washington (Oct. 15). The Wildcats then get their bye before hosting USC on Oct. 29.

Arizona’s only back-to-back road games follow, with trips to Utah (Nov. 5) and UCLA (Nov. 12) before it finishes up with two in a row at home against Washington State (Nov. 19) and ASU (Nov. 26). The Territorial Cup moves back to a Friday kickoff.

Here’s the full schedule: