The Arizona Wildcats have flipped one of the best wide receivers in the country, getting 4-star Tetairoa McMillan to jump from Oregon and giving them a superstar in the 2022 recruiting class.

The one you’ve all been waiting for…



The HIGHEST ranked recruit in program history ✍



Welcome to Tucson @TMAC96795 pic.twitter.com/JCLCMidOKW — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2021

High School: Servite High School (Anaheim, Calif.)

Hometown: Waimanalo, Hawaii

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

2021 Stats: 88 rec, 1,302 yds, 18 TD

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal Poly, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, LSU, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 46 nationally, No. 5 wide receiver, No. 4 in California

Analysis: It was a long time coming and a lot of effort, but Jedd Fisch got his No. 1 priority. Arizona put the full court press on T-Mac from the get-go and didn’t let up. Not to mention having his best friend (Noah Fifita) and two teammates whom he is close with (Keyan Burnett and Jacob Manu) all pushing for the same thing.

McMillan is easily the best wide receiver to sign with Arizona…hands down. He also surpasses Devin Ross as Arizona’s highest-rated signee.

T-Mac is the best receiver on the West Coast and is pushing for the best in the nation. He is a big play threat every snap on offense. He can make ridiculous contested catches on a regular basis. His routes are crisp, and he has speed to get behind the defense.

He has a strong bond with his best friend, and fellow signee, Fifita. They implicitly trust each other. It is evidenced on and off the field. That kind of relationship between and QB and WR cannot be overstated. It is pivotal for success on the field and for a great locker off it.

In the end, this was a huge coup by UA. McMillan is the type of recruit every blue blood wants and usually gets. A fantastic way to top off Jedd Fisch’s first recruiting class in Tucson.

