Tyler Loop, Stanley Berryhill III headline Arizona PFF All-Pac 12 selections

Five Arizona Wildcats were named to Pro Football Focus' All-Pac 12 teams, including three players on special teams.

Kicker Tyler Loop was the lone UA player named to 2nd Team All-Pac-12, while punter Kyle Ostendorp and wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III both made 3rd Team.

Berryhill was also named an Honorable Mention All-Conference as a punt returner.

Center Josh McCauley and defensive lineman Kyon Barrs also earned Honorable Mention nods.

Berryhill and running back Jalen John were Arizona’s only offensive players with season PFF grades above 70, the minimum for a starter-caliber player according to PFF’s grading scale.

Barrs was the lone UA defensive player to earn a PFF season grade above 70.

Loop had the highest PFF season grade on the team with an 84.8.