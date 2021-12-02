Arizona WR Stanley Berryhill III to enter NFL Draft

Arizona’s best wide receiver is going to make a run at playing in the NFL.
Stanley Berryhill III announced Thursday he was putting his name into the 2022 NFL Draft, passing up his final year college eligibility.
TUCSON , THANK YOU ❤️ #BearDown pic.twitter.com/77viJZOUMf— Stanley Berryhill III (@stanb14_sb) December 2, 2021
Berryhill led the Wildcats in receptions and receiving yards the past two seasons. The fifth-year junior had 83 catches this fall, tied for 3rd-most in school history, and his 749 yards ranked 4th in the Pac-12.
A former walk-on, Berryhill earned a scholarship in 2018 and this year was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy given to college football's top player that began his career as a walk-on.
At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Berryhill is undersized for a typical NFL receiver but his play this season as a gunner on punt coverage could help his chances making the pros via special teams.
Pro Football Focus listed Berryhill as an honorable mention all-Pac-12 selection on special teams in addition to being on the third team at WR.
