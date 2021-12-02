Arizona WR Stanley Berryhill III to enter NFL Draft

Arizona’s best wide receiver is going to make a run at playing in the NFL.

Stanley Berryhill III announced Thursday he was putting his name into the 2022 NFL Draft, passing up his final year college eligibility.

Berryhill led the Wildcats in receptions and receiving yards the past two seasons. The fifth-year junior had 83 catches this fall, tied for 3rd-most in school history, and his 749 yards ranked 4th in the Pac-12.

A former walk-on, Berryhill earned a scholarship in 2018 and this year was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy given to college football's top player that began his career as a walk-on.

At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Berryhill is undersized for a typical NFL receiver but his play this season as a gunner on punt coverage could help his chances making the pros via special teams.

Pro Football Focus listed Berryhill as an honorable mention all-Pac-12 selection on special teams in addition to being on the third team at WR.