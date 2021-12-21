Former Arizona stars Brandon Sanders, Scooby Wright III named to Pac-12 Football Alumni Council

Among the many things Jedd Fisch did early in his tenure as Arizona’s football coach was to reconnect with the school’s alumni, adding some to his staff and keeping others involved and engaged.

The Pac-12 is following that blueprint, announcing Monday the formation of a Football Alumni Council. And among those on the inaugural council are ex-Wildcat standouts Brandon Sanders and Scooby Wright III.

Truly honored to be part of this Power Council.. Conference of Champions leading the way … ⬇️ https://t.co/ffcuAA077o — Brandon Sanders (@coachBSanders18) December 20, 2021

Honored to be apart of this. @pac12 https://t.co/aksg3sSFos — Scooby Wright III (@TwoStarScoob) December 20, 2021

Sanders, who serves as Arizona’s coordinator of alumni and high school relations, and Wright, who in 2014 was Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and won multiple national awards, are two of 24 ex-players and coaches on the initial committee. Per a news release, the Football Alumni Council is “designed to leverage the knowledge and promotional power of prominent Pac-12 football alumni in support of the Pac-12’s football goals, which include elevating the football brands of all schools and the Pac-12, supporting recruiting efforts, and ultimately maximizing CFP selections and winning national championships.”

The council had its first meetings in November and also prior to the Pac-12 title game Dec. 3 in Las Vegas, where discussions focused on:

* Potential marketing, promotional, social and PR initiatives to build and enhance the Pac-12 football brand

* Concepts to help drive interest in and exposure for Pac-12 football along with attendance at Pac-12 football home games

* Opportunities for Pac-12 football alumni to promote the value of being a Pac-12 student-athlete and to generate greater interest in Pac-12 football through social media and other channels; and strategic opportunities to better position Pac-12 football for success through key operational levers such as scheduling

The first fruits of those meetings could be unveiled in early 2022, the release said.

The plan is for the Football Alumni Council to meet several times each year and also be in attendance for major conference events, such the Pac-12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments set for March in Las Vegas.