 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Arizona linebacker Jerry Roberts to return in 2022

By Ezra Amacher
/ new
Arizona v USC Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Arizona Wildcats are returning a key piece to their defensive unit.

Linebacker Jerry Roberts announced on Twitter that he’ll stay at UA for his redshirt senior season.

The Bowling Green transfer appeared in nine games with six starts at the middle linebacker position. His season was cut short after he suffered a broken leg on the first play against Washington State.

Leading up to the WSU game, Roberts had emerged as one of Arizona’s most reliable defenders.

He led Arizona in tackles against Utah (10) and had eight tackles against Washington and nine against USC. Roberts’ first career sack came against the Huskies.

The 6-foot-2 Roberts gives the Wildcats some much needed returning experience at the linebacker position. Arizona loses Anthony Pandy, Treshaun Hayward, Kenny Herbert and Rashie Hodge but returns Malik Reed, who started in place of Roberts against ASU.

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...