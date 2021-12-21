How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 15 of NFL season

Week 15 of the NFL season is finally complete. Here is how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Folk connected on one field goal attempt, a 25-yarder, in New England’s 27-17 loss to Indianapolis. Folk also made two extra points to give him 133 points on the season, the most in the NFL.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronk had two receptions for 29 yards in Tampa Bay’s surprising 9-0 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The 29 receiving yards was Gronk’s fewest in a game since last year’s NFC Divisional Playoffs matchup, when he had 14 yards against the same Saints team.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

Lopez had two tackles including one for a loss in Houston’s 30-16 win over Jacksonville. Two of Houston’s three wins this year have come against the Jaguars.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers

DFF had two tackles in San Francisco’s 31-13 win over Atlanta. It’s his fifth straight game with multiple tackles after having three such games in 2020.

Dane Cruikshank, CB, Tennessee Titans

Cruikshank recorded one tackle in Tennessee’s 19-13 loss to Pittsburgh. Cruikshank will face his former Arizona teammate Flannigan-Fowles when the Titans host the 49ers on Thursday.