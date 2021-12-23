Former Arizona defensive lineman placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list by Texans

Roy Lopez has had a solid rookie season with the Houston Texans, but a COVID-19 outbreak within that organization has put him on the sideline for the immediate future.

Lopez, a former Arizona defensive lineman, was one of six Texans added to the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, bringing the number of Houston players potentially out for its home game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 6-foot-2, 318-pound Lopez has started 13 of Houston’s 14 games, recording 22 tackles (4 for loss) with a fumble recovery. The Texans drafted him in the sixth round after his lone season at Arizona, where he had 18 tackles (four for loss) and a sack in five games after transferring from New Mexico State.

Lopez is the second former UA player currently on the Reserve/COVID list, joining linebacker Tony Fields II, who is with the Cleveland Browns. Lopez, another rookie who played for the Wildcats from 2017-19 before finishing his career at West Virginia, has played in nine games this season.