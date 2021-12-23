Arizona recruiting coordinator Ryan Partridge hired by UMass as wide receivers coach

Don Brown’s coaching staff at UMass continues to have a very Arizona feel to it.

The former UA defensive coordinator, hired last month to run the Minutemen, has hired Arizona Director of High School Scouting and Recruiting Ryan Patridge to coach the team’s wide receivers.

Partridge, who prior to the UA was a linebackers coach at Ferris State and head coach/athletic director at Liberty High School in California, helped the Wildcats put together their best recruiting class since 2006. Arizona’s 2022 class is currently ranked by 247Sports as the No. 23 class nationally and second-best in the Pac-12.

He is the third member of the Wildcats’ 2021 staff to join UMass. Brown also hired Arizona linebackers coach Keith Dudzinski this month.

Arizona replaced Brown with UCLA defensive line coach Johnny Nansen and brought in another Bruins assistant (outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi) to replace Dudzinski. Kaufusi will coach the Wildcats’ edge rushers and outside LBs, while Nansen will handle the inside LBs and defensive line coach Ricky Hunley will focus on interior linemen.