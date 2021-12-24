Arizona football’s COVID-canceled visit to Texas Tech rescheduled for 2034, per report

College football continues to schedule games way too far into the future, but this time in Arizona’s case it’s actually rescheduling a game more than a decade out.

FBSchedules.com is reporting that Arizona’s postponed 2020 visit to Texas Tech, which was called off due to COVID-related schedule changes last year, has been rescheduled. The Wildcats will now play the Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas on Sept. 9, 2034, nearly 14 years after the game was originally set to be played.

Arizona beat Texas Tech 28-14 in Tucson in 2019, part of a 4-game win streak that preceded a school-record 20-game skid. The Wildcats are 5-26-2 all-time against Tech, their last time playing in Lubbock coming in 1989 and their last win there all the way back in 1935.

The rescheduled game is the first on Arizona’s 2034 nonconference schedule and is the farthest out of any games on its slate. The Wildcats have at least two games scheduled every year through 2033, with its first opening—pending the likelihood of the Pac-12 dropping down to eight conference games in the near future—in 2026 when it is set to host NAU and visit BYU.

Here’s what Arizona’s future non-league slates look like:

Arizona football future nonconference opponents