Ex-Arizona QB Nick Foles to start Bears’ game at Seattle

The Goat is back.

Former Arizona Wildcats quarterback Nick Foles will start for the Chicago Bears for their game Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Thursday.

Coach Nagy announced that Nick Foles will start at QB in Seattle. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 24, 2021

It will be the first start this season for Foles who has yet to appear in a game in 2021 as Chicago’s No. 3 QB behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. Dalton is on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list and Fields is dealing with an injury, clearing the path for Foles to make his first start since Week 10 of the 2020 season.

Foles started seven games for Chicago last year, throwing for 1,852 yards and 10 touchdowns with eight interceptions. For his career he’s made 61 starts, 38 of those with the Philadelphia Eagles including Super Bowl LII in 2018 when he earned MVP honors by throwing for 373 yards and and three TDs in a win over the New England Patriots.

The 32-year-old Foles is Arizona’s career passing leader, throwing for 10,068 yards and 67 TDs from 2009-11 before the Eagles took him in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.