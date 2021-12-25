4-star 2023 QB Jaden Rashada includes Arizona in top 10

Arizona still isn’t done putting together its 2022 recruiting class, which is in line to be its best in 16 years. And early signs are that the 2023 class could end up being just as good, if not better.

Jaden Rashada, a 4-star quarterback from California, has included the Wildcats among his top 10 choices. Arkansas, ASU, Auburn, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA and Washington also made the cut.

Gods plan not mine, all glory to him! Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/8I2rrAItBi — Jaden Rashada 5️⃣ (@jadenrashada) December 25, 2021

The 6-foot-4, 179-pound Rashada is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 41 player in the country for 2023, as well as the fifth-best quarterback and the No. 5 prospect from California. He plays for Pittsburg High School, where as a junior he threw for 2,076 yards and 25 touchdowns and ran for a TD.

Rashada recently made headlines by signing an NIL deal to promote the AIR (Athletes In Recruitment) app. He is believed to be among the first high school football players to sign an NIL deal.

Arizona, which was one of the first schools to offer Rashada back in February, has offered scholarships to 13 quarterbacks in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. That includes 4-star California QB Pierce Clarkson, who was very complimentary of the Wildcats’ ability to land top-tier players from his state in the 2022 class.

Oh my… Arizona ‘22 class loaded https://t.co/GRCLsm9XJL — Pierce Clarkson (@_pierceclarkson) December 18, 2021

The UA does not have a commitment yet in 2023, but so far only five Pac-12 schools have any.