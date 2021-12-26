Former Arizona QB Nick Foles leads Bears to comeback road win over Seahawks

The Goat has done it once again.

Ex-Arizona Wildcats star Nick Foles, making his first appearance of the season and first start in more than a year, led the Chicago Bears to a 25-24 win at Seattle on Sunday and did so in dramatic fashion.

Foles threw for 250 yards on 24-of-35 passing, connecting with Jimmy Graham on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 1:01 remaining. He then found Damiere Byrd on a 2-point conversion to clinch the victory.

It was the 15th career game-winning drive for Foles, who was starting in place of both Justin Fields (injury) and and Andy Dalton (Reserve/COVID-19 list). The 32-year-old started seven games for the Bears in 2020, the last coming in Week 10, throwing for 1,852 yards and 10 TDs.

Nick Foles, Ladies & Gentlemen!! ⬇️ — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) December 27, 2021

This was the 62nd career start for Foles, 38 of which were with the Philadelphia Eagles including Super Bowl LII in 2018 when he earned MVP honors by throwing for 373 yards and and three TDs in a win over the New England Patriots.

Foles is Arizona’s career passing leader, throwing for 10,068 yards and 67 TDs from 2009-11 before the Eagles took him in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.